Nashik: Two children crushed by loaded truck

NASHIK: At Morchundi on Nashik-Jawahar Highway in Mokhada taluka, on Saturday afternoon, a speeding truck crushed a tree and hit a passenger standing in the opposite direction. An unfortunate incident has taken place in which two children were crushed. Meanwhile, the driver pulled back the truck, after that one person is seriously injured.

Morchondi village in Mokhada taluka is on Jawahar Nashik road. As it is a highway, vehicles are travelling constantly. At 3.17 pm, the driver was on his way to Nashik. The driver was drunk. The kids have been identified as Nakul Sonar (age 5) and Payal Bhalchandra Warghade (age 9). One person was critically injured and has been admitted to Mokhada Rural Hospital. Meanwhile, the driver has been arrested by the police and a case has been registered against the accused driver at Mokhada police station. Locals have started a road blockage to protest the incident. Meanwhile, vehicles have been diverted to Sherichapada road.