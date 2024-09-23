Nashik: Two Minor Boys Drown While Trying To Catch Crabs in Pond

Nashik, Maharashtra (Sept. 23, 2024) — Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Nashik city while attempting to catch crabs. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Sanjeevanagar, located along the Ambad-Satpur link road.

The victims, aged 8 and 11 and residents of Viratnagar, were with a friend when they went to the pond near their homes. While trying to catch crabs, they slipped into the water and drowned, unable to gauge the depth.

Their friend alerted the boys' parents, who, along with relatives and neighbors, rushed to the scene. They notified police and fire brigade personnel, who later initiated a rescue operation. Unfortunately, the two boys could not be saved, and their bodies were recovered from the pond late Sunday evening.

The Ambad police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting an investigation into the incident.