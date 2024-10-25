Nashik: Two Policemen Caught Accepting Bribe in Housing Dispute Case

In a recent crackdown, the Anti-Bribery Department caught two Satpur Police Station officers accepting a bribe of ₹2,000. The officers, identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Kantilal Raghunath Gaikwad and Havaldar Dhanraj Sonu Gavit, were arrested after being caught red-handed by the anti-corruption team.

The case originated when a complainant reported a long-standing issue with a housing project in Anandavalli Shivara. Six years ago, the complainant paid ₹23.5 lakh for a flat, with an additional payment of ₹21,000 through cheque. However, despite the payment and passing of six years, the builder neither provided the flat documents nor refunded the advance amount. In frustration, the complainant approached the Satpur Police Station for assistance.

Gavit and Gaikwad were assigned to handle this complaint, and during discussions with the builder, the ₹21,000 cheque was eventually returned to the complainant. However, Gaikwad and Gavit allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹2,000 from the complainant in exchange for facilitating the process.

The complainant, unwilling to comply with the corrupt demand, reported the matter to the Anti-Bribery Department. A sting operation was organized, and Gaikwad was caught accepting the bribe in front of witnesses. Following their arrest, the two officers now face legal consequences under the Anti-Corruption Act, and an investigation is underway into the case.

The Anti-Bribery Department has assured the public that they are committed to rooting out corruption within law enforcement and maintaining accountability in the system.