Nashik: Vegetable Prices Soar Amid Rains; Cross Rs 100 Per Kg Mark

The vegetable market has witnessed a sharp rise in prices over the past week, causing distress to consumers. With the onset of heavy rains, vegetable arrivals at the markets have decreased significantly, leading to a price hike of ₹20 to ₹30 per kilogram in just a week. More than half of the commonly used vegetables are now selling above ₹100 per kg.

For the past two months, vegetable prices had remained stable and affordable for the common man. However, the recent spike has made household budgeting difficult. Popular vegetables such as okra (ladyfinger), gilke (ridge gourd), dodke (sponge gourd), and brinjal (eggplant), which were available for ₹60 to ₹70 per kg last week, are now being sold for ₹100 to ₹110 per kg. Even coriander bundles (kothimbir judi), which were priced at ₹50, have jumped to ₹70.

The current situation is a delayed effect of the unseasonal rains that hit the region in May, damaging crops spread over 3,500 hectares. Although the damage was significant, its impact on prices was not immediately visible. But now, as supply has reduced, the shortage is directly affecting retail prices.

The Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) has reported a drop in vegetable arrivals, contributing to the ongoing price surge. Additionally, garlic prices in the retail market have also risen, adding to the burden on consumers.

Farmers and traders fear that if rains continue to disrupt the supply chain, prices may soar even higher in the coming weeks.