Nashik Waste Management: NMC to Enforce Strict Segregation Rules for Ghantagadi Vehicles

Starting February 15, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) will enforce strict regulations on waste segregation for its Ghantagadi vehicles, which collect household waste across the city. This initiative mandates the segregation of dry and wet waste, with penalties for non-compliance.

Deputy Commissioner Ajit Nikat recently chaired a meeting with Bell-van contractors, divisional sanitation inspectors, and other officials to outline the new guidelines. The focus was on ensuring that all Ghantagadi vehicles are equipped with proper compartments for segregated waste. Contractors failing to meet these requirements will face penalties.

"While waste segregation rules were introduced earlier, compliance has been inconsistent among residents," stated Ajit Nikat, emphasizing the need for citizen education on the importance of waste segregation. Effective February 15, unsegregated waste will not be collected, and penalties will be imposed on those dumping waste in public areas.

Nashik has been striving to improve its cleanliness ranking under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The NMC's decision to strictly enforce wet and dry waste segregation aligns with government directives aimed at enhancing city cleanliness. Commissioner Manisha Khatri has prioritized these efforts, aiming to sustain momentum and improve Nashik's performance in cleanliness surveys.

"In addition to penalizing citizens for improper waste disposal, the NMC will conduct inspections to ensure Ghantagadi vehicles comply with segregation norms," added In-charge Director of the Solid Waste Management Department, Ajit Nikat.

This initiative reflects the NMC's commitment to environmental sustainability and cleanliness, encouraging residents to actively participate in waste segregation practices for a cleaner Nashik.