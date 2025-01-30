Nashik Water Cut: City To Face Full-Day Supply Disruption on February 1

The Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Public Health Engineering Water Supply Department has announced a full-day water supply shutdown across the city on February 1, 2025, due to essential electrical works at key pumping stations.

The shutdown is necessary due to electrical work at the Gangapur Dam Pumping Station and Mukane Raw Water Pumping Station

Gangapur Dam Pumping Station – Shifting of a 33 KV overhead HT line and electrical upgrades at the substation and pump house. Mukane Raw Water Pumping Station – Electrical maintenance at the substation and pump house. Various Water Treatment Centers – Installation of flow meters and other maintenance under Smart City initiatives.

These upgrades are being carried out with the presence of Mahavitaran Company to improve the city's water supply infrastructure.

Impact on Water Supply

Saturday, February 1, 2025: No water supply across Nashik city from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Sunday, February 2, 2025: Water supply will resume but at low pressure.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has urged residents to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate during this period.