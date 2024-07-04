Nashik: Water Levels in Dams Plummet to 8.15% Amid Monsoon Season

Water storage in 24 large and medium projects across Nashik district has plummeted to 8.15% as of July 3. Normally, dams overflow during the monsoon season, but this year has witnessed a substantial decrease in water levels.

Compared to last year, water storage in the district's dams has decreased by 16%. Despite the onset of rains in June, the dams have only reached 1% of their capacity. This situation has raised concerns about potential water shortages if the rains do not become heavy and widespread soon.

The Gangapur Dam, which is a crucial water source for Nashik city, currently holds 21.03% of its capacity, while the collective water storage in the district's dams stands at 15.39%. The insufficient rainfall in June has left several areas facing severe water shortages.

The situation is not unique to Nashik; similar conditions are being reported across the state. With the current water levels, the authorities and residents are hoping for a substantial increase in rainfall to mitigate the looming water crisis.

Despite the onset of the monsoon, the inconsistent and sparse rainfall has failed to replenish the water levels in many dams. The water storage levels, which are critical for both domestic and agricultural needs, are being closely monitored by the district administration.

The district administration is urging residents to conserve water and use it judiciously. Efforts are also being made to manage the available water resources more efficiently until the monsoon intensifies and provides the much-needed relief.