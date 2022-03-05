Nashik: Water supply cut off in some areas of the Nashik city today

NASHIK: Raymond substation supplying power to NMC's Mukne dam pumping jackwell will be kept off from 12 noon to 2 pm by MSEDCL for repairing on Saturday (Thu. 5). During the shutdown period, water supply from Vilholi Water Plant to Nashik city will be cut off.

It will not be possible to supply water from the Municipal Corporation's Vilholi Water Plant (Mukne Project). Wards 24, 25, 26, 27, 29 and 22 in CIDCO and all wards 28 and 31 and wards 14, 15, 23, 30 in Nashik East (morning and evening) water supply will be partially disrupted. The water supply department of NMC has informed that the water supply will be at low pressure on Sunday (Thu. 6).