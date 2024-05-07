Nashik Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Continued Heatwave; Maximum Temperature to Reach 38°C

Nashik is poised to face another bout of scorching days and warm nights, as per the latest forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicts maximum temperatures to remain around 38 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius. Despite the oppressive heat, skies are anticipated to remain clear, adding to the discomfort of residents enduring the rising mercury levels.

On Monday, May 6, Nashik recorded a scorching high of 38 degrees Celsius and a relatively mild low of 23 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a humidity peak of 23%. The heightened humidity compounded the discomfort, leading residents to perspire profusely.

The unrelenting heat has left Nashik yearning for relief, yet both daytime and nighttime temperatures offer little respite, stubbornly remaining within the 38-39 degree Celsius range. Even the minimum temperature fluctuates between 23-24 degrees Celsius, exacerbating the sweltering conditions endured by locals. As a result, Nashik residents are finding no escape from the sweltering weather, even during the night-time hours.