Nashik Weather Update: Intense Cold Wave Eases Slightly After Chilly Weekend

Residents of Nashik and surrounding districts have been experiencing intense cold over the past few days, with temperatures plummeting significantly. On Saturday, the city recorded a chilling minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius, causing discomfort for many. However, there was some relief on Sunday (December 1), as the minimum temperature rose slightly to 10.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reached 19.5 degrees Celsius.

The recent cold wave was triggered by cold winds from northern India, which caused a steep drop in mercury levels. Although the cold continues to linger, the intensity has reduced, bringing some respite to citizens. The humidity levels in the air remain high, contributing to a relatively brisk yet tolerable atmosphere.

Meteorologist Manikrao Khule explained that Cyclone Fizal, causing weather disturbances, has weakened and turned into a low-pressure area. This weakening has reduced its impact on North Maharashtra, including Nashik. Khule assured that further disruptions due to this weather system are unlikely, and the region is expected to experience stable conditions in the coming days.

Despite the improvement, early mornings and evenings remain chilly, prompting residents to continue using warm clothing. The moderate increase in temperature is expected to create a more favorable environment for daily activities while easing the strain on agriculture caused by the cold wave.

Local markets, too, have reported a slight improvement in vegetable arrivals due to the reduced severity of the cold, signaling better days ahead for traders and consumers alike.