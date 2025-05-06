Nashik: Worker on Night Shift Killed with Sharp Weapon in Satpur; Two Arrested

A 42-year-old worker was brutally murdered with a sharp weapon in the early hours of Sunday (May 4) in Prabuddhanagar, Satpur. The victim, Sanjay Pundalik Jadhav, a resident of Ashoknagar, had gone for his night shift at a nearby company when he was attacked. His body was found the next morning, triggering shock in the local area.

This is the second murder reported in the city within just five days. According to the police, the crime occurred around 2:30 am near Mahalaxmi Chowk in Prabuddhanagar. Locals discovered the body on Monday morning and alerted the Satpur police.

Senior officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Raut, ACP Shekhar Deshmukh, and PI Ranjit Nalvade visited the spot to assess the situation. Satpur police launched an immediate investigation using CCTV footage from nearby locations.

Within an hour, the police arrested two suspects: Amit Jadhav (25), a resident of Satmauli Chowk, Shramik Nagar, and Anil Gangurde (30), from Prabuddhanagar. The duo has reportedly confessed to the crime.

Preliminary reports suggest a minor dispute led to the murder. Sanjay Jadhav was stabbed multiple times. Police are now probing the suspects’ criminal backgrounds, looking for any other people involved, and searching for the weapon used in the attack.

The case has raised serious concerns about rising violence in the city during night hours.