Navaratri 2024 Celebrations: Saptashrungi Devi Temple To Open for 24-Hour Darshan From October 3

The Shardiya Navratri Utsav is set to begin tomorrow, October 3, with preparations in full swing at the renowned Saptashrungi Devi Temple in Vani, one of Maharashtra’s three-and-a-half Shaktipeeths. Thousands of devotees from across the state are expected to visit the temple during the festival, which will run until October 18, 2024.

To accommodate the large influx of visitors, the temple will remain open 24 hours a day throughout the festival. The temple management committee has completed the final stages of preparation, with a strong focus on crowd management and safety. A total of 90 staff members have been deployed to manage the queues for darshan, ensuring a smooth experience for devotees.

In terms of safety, the temple has taken out an insurance policy worth ₹2 crore for devotees and ₹75 lakh for the sacred flag bearers. To protect visitors from the weather, shaded queue areas have been set up, equipped with fans and water facilities. A disaster management team will also be on standby throughout the festival.

Though online darshan is not available, 200 rooms have been made available for devotees, although 50 of these will be reserved for police personnel on duty. A ropeway service is also available for easier access to the temple.

Maharashtra State Transport has arranged special buses from Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nashik to facilitate travel for the devotees during this auspicious period.