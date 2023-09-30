NGT serve notices in Brahmagiri mining case

Nashik, Sep 29

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious notice of the illegal mining case of Brahmagiri in Trimbakeshwar and served notices to the defendants, informed the petitioner Lalita Shinde. Brahmagiri is the source of river Godavari and illegal mining has been going on here for the past few years. Therefore, this area is in danger. There is also a possibility of a major accident like Malin. Although the then district administration took some notice of it, the basic issues are 'as before’. Therefore, Lalita Shinde had filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal at Pune, a few months ago, for various demands such as suspension of this excavation, and a thorough investigation, to check the environmental impact. She had also attached photographs of the excavation going on at Brahmagiri, in the petition. Taking cognisance of all these matters, the NGT has accepted the petition and served notices to Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council and other respondents. The order said that a committee consisting of Collector, Chief Officer of Municipal Council, and Conservator of Forests should be formed to inspect the actual site and submit a factual report. The next hearing in this regard will be held on January 10, 2024.