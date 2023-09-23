NMC appeals Visarjan ritual on PoP idols at home

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Sep 22

Ganeshotsav started with great enthusiasm. Most citizens have installed shadu clay idols and some PoP (Plaster of Paris) idols in their households. On behalf of Nashik Municipal Corporation, citizens have been requested to use an ammonium bicarbonate mixture at home during the Visarjan ritual of PoP idols.

Citizens who have brought PoP idols at home should conduct the Visarjan ritual on the idols using an ammonium bicarbonate mixture in the water. Ammonium powder has been made available free of cost by the civic body at the sanitary inspectors in the divisional offices. It has been appealed to use Nirmalya Kalash and avoid river pollution.

Info-

Ammonium Bicarbonate mixture available at

Nashik East- Sunil Shrisath- 9423179173

Nashik West-Balu Bagul- 9423179175

Panchavati- Sanjay Darade- 9763257778

New Nashik- Sanjay Gangurde- 9423179171

Satpur- Sanjay Gosavi- 9423179176

Nashik Road- Ashol Salve-9423179172