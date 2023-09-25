NMC collects 2227 idols on fifth day of Ganeshotsav

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Sep 17

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), along with various social organisations, is making efforts to reduce pollution in the Godavari; and has received a good response for the same from devotees. Many devotees across Nashik city bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa on Saturday, September 23, the fifth day of the Ganeshotsav. They thronged the banks of Godavari for Ganesh Visarjan in large numbers. And this immersion of Ganesha idols was done in an environment-friendly manner!

On the fifth day of Ganeshotsav, NMC collected 2227 idols from devotees.

After the arrival of Ganpati Bappa, three days ago, many households welcomed his mother, Goddess Gauri, who brings prosperity. A Maha Puja was widely held on the second da. After that, according to tradition in most houses, the Gauri Visarjan ritual was conducted along with Lord Ganesh. Citizens thronged many places including Anandvali, Boat Club in Savarkar Nagar, Chopda Lawns, Ramwadi Bridge, and the Ramkund area, as well as ITI bridge in the evening. The Nashik Municipal Corporation and several social organisations have taken the initiative to collect idols at many places. Deputy Commissioner of Environment, Vijayakumar Munde informed that 2227 idols have been collected in all six divisions of the city.

Division-wise collection of idols

1. Panchavati- 617

2. New Nashik-331

3. Nashik Road-37

4. Nashik East-285

5. Satpur-609

6. Nashik West-348

2227 in total