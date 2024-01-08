NMC’s tax recovery crosses last year's mark

Nashik, Jan 7

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is making a great effort to recover pending arrears as soon as possible. This year, the Tax Collection Department has taken a strong lead in the hope of reducing the amount of the tax arrears. Between the months of April and December, the Tax Collection department recovered a record-breaking property tax amounting to Rs 152 crore. Notably, compared to last year, this recovery is ahead by Rs 22 crore.

Last year, Rs 130 crore was recovered during the same period. This year, the Tax Collection department has a target of Rs 205 crore, and the NMC has succeeded in recovering more than 70 percent within five months.

The main source of revenue of the Municipal Corporation is the Town Planning Department and Tax Collection. Last year, the Tax Collection department collected Rs 188 crore against the property tax. Therefore, a target of Rs 200 crore was given for this year.

Last year, the NMC made tremendous efforts to recover the tax. For this Dhol Bajao campaign was initiated. Deputy Commissioner of Tax Shrikant Pawar, has worked on recovery by planning systematically after taking over the reigns of the department. During the exemption period from April 1 to June 30, the property tax collection almost crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. There has been a good response to tax collection even after the exemption period, and this figure has now directly reached more than Rs 150 crore.

Info

Recovery of Rs 33 crores from water tariff

The target for the recovery of water tariff was Rs 75 crore this year, and so far Rs 33 crore have been recovered. The Tax Department has said that the recovery of the remaining 50 percent of the water tariff will be achieved by April.

Quote

Citizens should cooperate by paying dues. A special campaign will be launched soon. Therefore, the citizens with tax arrears should pay them as soon as possible.

- Shrikant Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Tax, Nashik Municipal Corporation

Info

Division-wise tax recovery

Satpur - Rs 16 crore

Nashik West- Rs 25.5 crore

Nashik East- Rs 25 crore

Panchavati- Rs 27 crore

Cidco- Rs 24 crore

Nashikroad- Rs 24 crore.