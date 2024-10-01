Onion Price in Nashik: Afghan Onion Imports Unlikely to Affect Indian Market Rates

Afghan onions have been imported into the Indian market, raising concerns among Indian onion farmers about a potential drop in prices. However, experts say the impact will be minimal, as the quantity imported is very small.

Onion prices in India have risen after the central government removed the minimum export price and reduced export duty by half. This has led to better prices for farmers, especially in markets where onion is fetching satisfactory rates. Farmers in Nashik district, one of the largest onion-producing regions, have benefited from these improved prices.

To ensure fair prices for consumers, Nafed (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India) has released its buffer stock of onions and also imported onions from Afghanistan. However, the amount of imported onion is insufficient to meet the daily demand of even a single city, according to exporters.

Nashik farmers had stored a large quantity of summer onions, and as a result, 25-30% of them still have onions available for sale. Thousands of tonnes of onions continue to flow into Nashik’s market committees, where prices remain steady at around ₹5,000 per quintal.

Meanwhile, only 350 tons of Afghan onions have arrived in the Indian markets of Jalandhar and Amritsar. This amount is insignificant compared to the 35,000-40,000 quintals of onions exported daily from Nashik district alone. Additionally, Afghan onions, which sell at ₹30-35 per kilo, are not as popular due to their pale taste and bright red color, meaning they are unlikely to affect domestic prices.