Onion traders at Vinchur sub-market defy strike

Vinchur, Sep 30

The onion traders at the sub-market yard of the Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (LAPMC) have started an auction with farmers' interests in mind. They have now become famous throughout the district within a short period of time, and have set an example. While the onion traders have closed the auctions for eight days in the district, some traders of Vinchur have resumed the onion auction for two days now, in order to not create a dilemma for the farmers. Interestingly, despite the association's boycott, the small traders here showed their uniqueness by participating in the auction. Queues of vehicles have formed on the highway due to the rush of farmers from all over Nashik and other districts. Of course, due to the positive policy of the Chairman of LAPMC Balasaheb Kshirsagar, along with Director Pandharinath Thore and small traders, the Vinchur sub-market has once again become a topic of discussion throughout the district.

During the festival season, the farmers were in trouble. Also, there was dissatisfaction among the farmers as the auction was closed while the onion was rotting. As a result of the strike, the auction of onion in the market committees of the district was stopped for ten consecutive days, and the arrival of more than lakhs of quintals of onion was stopped. The market committees issued show-cause notices to the more than 550 traders in the district. Initially, notices were also given to traders in the Vinchur sub-market. Seeing the stalled turnover of crores and farmers' problems, a meeting was held between some traders and directors here and a positive solution was reached.

Onion auctions have resumed in the Vinchur sub-market from the day of Anant Chaturdashi. Two-way queues of vehicles have formed on the highway as farmers from across Nashik district and three other districts have thronged for the auction. On Friday, September 29, 18000 quintals of onions were received and the price was Rs 2500 per quintal. There is satisfaction among the farmers as the auction has started during the festive season. While auctions were closed everywhere on New Moon Day, the Vinchur sub-market continued the auction. The market was open even a month ago when the agitation was going on.

As the government has said that a committee will be appointed to cancel the 40 percent export duty, there is no possibility of changing the decision at present. Therefore, it is understood that the traders are upset. Since the closing of the auction, rain has also made a strong appearance in various parts of the district. Even though the rainfall is sufficient in some areas for the upcoming season, the rains have created a challenge for the farmers in terms of maintaining the onion they have at present. An average turnover of Rs 20 to Rs 25 crores was stopped in the district. But in the Vinchur sub-market, farmers have made a huge rush to the onion auction. Auctions are being conducted in two sessions. Vinchur Onion Market has been a revival for the farmers for three days while the onion auction has been stopped everywhere in the district.

Onion traders and directors had a positive meeting. Keeping the interests of the farmers in mind, the onion auction has been started in Vinchur sub-market premises.

- Pandharinath Thore, Director, LAPMC

The demands of the traders are fair, but the farmers are in trouble during the festive season. As the onion was rotting due to rain, it was necessary to start the auction.

- Suresh Memane, Farmer

