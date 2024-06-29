Plastic Ban in Nashik: Municipal Corporation to Barred Single-Use Plastics From July 1

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched a proactive campaign to combat environmental degradation by implementing a ban on single-use plastics effective July 1, 2024. This initiative follows directives from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Maharashtra, and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Corporation.

In an online review meeting held on June 28, 2024, chaired by Praveen Darade, Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and Avinash Dhakne, Member Secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Corporation, all municipal corporations in the state were mandated to undertake a comprehensive awareness campaign from July 1 to July 31, 2024.

During the meeting, a city-wise review of the planned actions for the plastic ban was conducted, emphasizing daily monitoring and evaluation of efforts by municipal bodies. Nashik Municipal Corporation has established departmental teams to oversee the implementation of the ban, focusing initially on markets such as those for fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, sweets, juices, chaats, catering, and hotels.

The initiative will be jointly executed by the NMC Solid Waste Management Department, Maharashtra Pollution Control Corporation, and local law enforcement agencies. Additionally, the NMC plans to leverage the support of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and social media platforms to raise public awareness about the importance of the plastic ban.

Under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashok Karanjkar, and Additional Commissioner Smita Zagde, the Solid Waste Management Department of the NMC has already initiated actions against single-use plastics. Between April 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, the department has imposed fines totaling ₹17.4 lakhs across 328 cases, and seized 2,244 kilograms of plastic.

