Police arrest miscreants carrying country made pistol

Nashik, SEP 23

The Adgaon Police handcuffed two suspects who were carrying unlicensed country made pistol worth Rs 25,000 recently. The police arrested them near Chaitanya Apartment in Adgaon Shivar and seized the pistol on Friday, September 22.

Police Constable Suresh Narwade received information that two persons were carrying a country made pistol. Accordingly, the police arrested suspects Deshan Kirtane and Piyush Yeole.

Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Nyade, Police Sub-Inspectors Subhash Jadhav, Vilas Charoskar, Devram Suranje, Dyaneshwar Kahandal, Dadasaheb Wagh were part of this operation.