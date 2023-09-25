Police in action mode against gamblers in city

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, SEP 24

Commissioner of Police Ankush Shinde has ordered the police to trace gamblers and take strict action against them. Hence, the police are keeping a close watch everywhere. Based on the confidential information received, the team of Crime Branch Unit-1 raided a gambling spot within the limits of Mumbai Naka Police Station and arrested fifteen gamblers who were playing cards. They seized gambling material worth Rs 62,000. The police commissioner has issued an order that the police should take stern action against miscreants involved in illegal activities. He has appealed to citizens to contact the police on WhatsApp or dial 112 in case they notice any illegal activity.

As per information available, Police Naik Vishal Kathe of Crime Branch Unit-1 received confidential information about a gambling den. He immediately informed Senior Police Inspector Vijay Dhamal, who formed a team of Assistant Inspector Hemant Todkar, Sub-Inspector Chetan Srivant, Constable Nazim Pathan, Janardhan Sonwane, Pradeep Mhasde, and Yogiraj Gaikwad. Suspects Gagan Vidhate, Sandeep Vidhate and a few others were caught red handed by the team in a room of Sita Flour Mill at Mumbai Naka.

The police team arrested these two along with suspects Sudarshan Sonar, Tausif Sheikh, Bhaskar Wadgaonkar, Prafull Pahadi, Alauddin Sheikh, Sagar Tajne, Ramesh Banjara, Ravindra Wagh, Jairuddin Qureshi, Sandeep Suryavanshi, Rishikesh Jorvekar, Sanju Kripalani, Kiran Sathe. They also seized gambling materials. A case under the State Gambling Act has been registered against them at Mumbai Naka Police Station. The police are conducting further investigation.

--