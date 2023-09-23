Police raid illegal gambling spot

Nashik, SEP 22

The Panchavati police on Thursday, September 21, conducted a raid at an illegal gambling spot at Telangwadi near Peth Road. In this operation, the police have filed a case against individuals suspected to be involved in illegal gambling. The suspects are Mayur Pille, Suresh Jadhav, Ashok Kank, and Divanji Chavan. All of them are residents of Telangwadi. The police have confiscated Rs 1,000 and gambling-related materials from them as evidence. The police are taking stern action against those involved in organising or participating in gambling. Further investigation is underway, a police officer said.