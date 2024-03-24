Police raid spa centre, foil flesh trade

Victimised women rescued: five suspects detained

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 6

Indira Nagar police busted a brothel running under the name of a spa centre by sending a fake customer. The illegal business was being run in a commercial block on the first floor of an apartment called HillCrest on the road to Pathardi gaon. The police team has rescued two women from this place. Also, four male suspects have been detained.

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Sharmale got information that a brothel was being run under the name of a spa centre in a commercial complex on the outskirts of Pathardi gaon. Sharmale created a fake customer and gave him four currency notes of Rs 500. The fake customer entered the spa centre and deposited the money at the counter, when the woman behind the counter showed him two women. He was then sent to a partitioned room with one of those women.

Once there, he gave a missed call to the police and a team of Police Inspector Ashok Sharmale, Assistant Inspector Nikhil Bonde, Sub-Inspector Suhasini Barela, Amaldar Javed Khan, Sagar Pardeshi, Mushrif Sheikh, Chandrabhan Patil, and Dhanwant Raut reached the spot. The team rescued two victimised women and detained Vijay Kumar Nair (43, Damodar Nagar), Suleman Mubarak Hussain Ansari (35), Ajay Bablu Chavan (30, Damodar Nagar), Ravi Kondaji Muthal (27, Lahvit) and a woman. A case has been registered against them under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.