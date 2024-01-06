Prahar pitches for complete loan waiver for farmers

Lokmat News Network

Sinnar, JAN 6

Farmers in Sinnar are facing financial losses and are not able to repay loans as their crops withered this year due to lack of rain. Therefore, Vaishali Anwat, the taluka president of Prahar, has pitched for a complete loan waiver for farmers of the taluka. She has sent a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar regarding the same.

The memorandum mentions that the leaders of Prahar will stage a protest in front of Tehsil office in case the government fails to fulfil their demands. Kailas Dater, Bhausaheb Sangle, Asha Gosavi, Kanchan Bhalerao, Ratna Pawar, Pushpa Bhosale, and others have signed this memorandum.