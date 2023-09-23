Public participation important to prevent pollution

Suyog Joshi

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Sep 22

Public participation is very important to prevent pollution in the wake of Ganeshotsav. Citizens should take care to not burn Nirmalya or throw it in any river near them. Burning Nirmalya increases air pollution, which in turn causes various throat infections. In order to control pollution, 124 industries in Satpur and Ambad have been informed to have zero water waste -- to ensure that the wastewater does not flow into any river, said Amar Durgule, Deputy Regional Officer of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. While talking about the current pollution, Durgule said that during the Ganeshotsav, separate instructions have been given to Ganesh Mandals regarding noise pollution. If any kind of complaint regarding noise pollution is received, we will take action, he said.

Dust in the air

The district has a good amount of trees. Especially since our plant at Eklahare is far, it does not have much effect on the air here. Sometimes an increase in the amount of sulphur dioxide in the air can lead to an increase in particulate matter in the air. Naturally, pollution may increase a little, said Durgule.

Environmental awareness

A cycle rally was organised by the State Pollution Control Board under Swachh Abhiyan. Cyclists from all over the state participated in it. Public awareness was created to prevent air pollution. Also, reducing the use of plastic was requested. Around 20,000 paper bags were distributed across the state.

A sense of responsibility

In recent times, due to increasing awareness, efforts have been made to reduce noise pollution. As the court also adopted a strict policy on this issue, the local governing bodies, pollution control board, and police have realised their responsibility in this regard. Interestingly, if there is a breach of peace, the common people have started raising their voices against it.

Action against violators of rules

Punitive action will be taken against those who violate the rule by prohibiting the washing of clothes, vehicles, as well as animals in the bed of the Godavari river. Also, measures have been taken to ensure that Dashkriya and other religious ritual materials are not thrown into Godavari. Devotees should put Nirmalya in Nirmalya Kalash instead of in Godapatra. Pollution will be reduced if Nirmalya Kalash is emptied daily by the Municipal Corporation, said Durgule.

