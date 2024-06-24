Pulse Prices Surge in Nashik as Chana Dal Exceeds Rs 100/kg, Tur Dal Hits Rs 190/kg

Over the last two months, prices of essential pulses like moong dal, chana dal, and tur dal have continued to surge unabated. Presently, chana dal has breached the Rs 100 per kilogram mark, while tur dal commands approximately Rs 190 per kilogram in retail markets. Certain vendors are quoting as high as Rs 195 for tur dal, reflecting the ongoing upward trend in pulse prices.

This price surge in dals is adding to the strain on households already dealing with skyrocketing vegetable prices. Leafy vegetables are now costing over Rs 90 per bundle, and other vegetables are averagely priced above Rs 60 per kilogram. Dals, a staple in daily meals, have also seen a significant price hike, causing tension among consumers.

During the summer, dal prices were already high. It was predicted that prices would normalize after the season, but the rates have either remained the same or increased. Last year's low rainfall is a major reason for the decreased supply of dal in the markets, directly impacting local prices. The price of chana dal has significantly increased, now ranging from Rs 85 to Rs 100 per kilogram, while tur dal prices have spiked to between Rs 175 and Rs 200 per kilogram.

In addition to dals, the prices of edible oils have also risen by Rs 5-6 per litter, further adding to the financial burden on households.

The only hope now lies in this year's rainfall. Farmers and citizens alike are looking forward to good rainfall to boost the supply of dal and vegetables in the markets, which would eventually help normalize the prices of these essential items.

Rates of Dals

Chana Dal 90 Rs

Tur Dal 195 Rs

Moong Dal 130 Rs

Udid Dal 115 Rs

