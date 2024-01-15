Purohit Sangh demands to acquire 500 acres of land

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 13

The Ganga Godavari Purohit Sangh presented a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that the union government acquire 500 acres of land considering the lack of land for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela and considering the limitations of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) and the state government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the city to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, and performed Ganga Puja and Goda Aarti at RamKund. On this occasion, office bearers, along with the president of Ganga Godavari Purohit Sangh, Satish Shukla gave a memorandum to Modi.