PWD gearing up for upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, SEP 23

The upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik, which occurs every 12 years, is set to bring significant development to the city. In preparation for the Kumbh Mela, scheduled for the year 2027-2028, the Public Works Department of the Municipal Corporation has initiated extensive preparations. The department is planning to construct 300-km roads in Nashik. It also includes concretisation and widening of the old Ring Road.

Every department has prepared preliminary plans for the Kumbh Mela, and the total figure for the development works has reached Rs 8,000 to 10,000 crore. The PWD department will mainly focus on repairing old roads and construction of new patches. Around 72 kilometres of roads were built in the city last time. This year, it is planned to build a network of 300 kilometres of roads. It includes 190 km of Inner Ring Road. Most of the roads constructed last time are in a bad condition. Some have not even been repaired for the past 12 years. Such 15 meter roads will be widened to 30 meters. Land acquisition will be done for the new Ring Road. Lakhs of devotees will come to the city during the Kumbh Mela. The PWD is focusing on the road network in order to avoid traffic congestion during the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

A 72-kilometer inner ring road was constructed before the previous Kumbh Mela. The department is planning to increase and improve the road network before the upcoming Kumbh Mela. The old Ring Roads will also be renovated.

Shivkumar Wanjari, City Engineer, Municipal Corporation