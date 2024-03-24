Rice meant for school students seized

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 10

After the stock of grain meant for food at schools was seized in Dabhadi near Malegaon a few months ago, once again rice worth Rs 2,15,000 has been seized recently. It was being transported for sale in the black market. This rice is meant to provide nutritious food to school students. Due to this action, it has become clear that it is not possible to curb the embezzlement in grains for food for school students.

A case has been registered on the complaint of police Rupchand Pardhi, after social activist Zalte noticed this rice being sold in the black market. Rice for school nutrition is deposited in the godowns of Rajgruh Women's Savings Group, Educational Social Organisation, and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Women's Savings Group. From here, rice (nutritional food) is given to school students as well as women who have given birth. The police investigation has revealed that the said godown belongs to Rajesh Gangawane. The police have registered a case against Gangawane, along with Bajirao Landge. Police recovered 73 sacks of rice, and a pickup vehicle (MH-41-G-3283) was confiscated. The price of this rice in the market is around Rs 2,15,000.

Photo: 10 Poshan Aahar