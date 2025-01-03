Safe Nashik' Initiative: 136 CCTV Cameras To Bolster Citywide Security

Nashik Police has taken a major step toward enhancing city safety under the 'Safe Nashik' initiative. Responding to an appeal from Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, the company International Automotive Components (IAC) has donated 136 CCTV cameras through a ₹10 lakh CSR fund.

These CCTV cameras will be installed at various locations across Nashik to improve surveillance and help the police maintain law and order. The system aims to curb crimes such as theft, robbery, street fights, and looting.

The initiative reflects the collaboration between law enforcement and the community. Commissioner Karnik has encouraged entrepreneurs, social organizations, industrialists, and philanthropists to contribute to the 'Safe Nashik' campaign by donating CCTV cameras.

Citizens or organizations interested in participating can contact the Police Commissionerate by sending a message to 9923323311.

The installation of these cameras marks a significant step toward creating a safer environment for Nashik's residents and visitors.