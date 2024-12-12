Shirdi Sai Baba Temple: Devotees Can Offer Prasad and Flowers at Sai Samadhi Starting Today

Sai devotees have a reason to rejoice as the High Court has lifted the pandemic-era ban on carrying garlands, flowers, and prasad to the Shirdi Saibaba Samadhi temple. Starting today, devotees can once again bring these offerings during their visits to the temple. The decision has created an atmosphere of joy and devotion among the Sai followers.

During the COVID-19 surge in 2020-21, temples across India, including the Sai Samadhi temple, were closed to the public. While temples gradually reopened in subsequent years, restrictions were placed on carrying garlands, flowers, and prasad to prevent the spread of infection. This prolonged ban significantly affected flower growers in the Shirdi region, leading to considerable financial losses.

Several social and political organizations staged protests over the ban on garlands and flower offerings (fulhar prasad) at the Sai Samadhi temple, calling it a matter of faith for devotees. Despite protests, during which cases were registered against many demonstrators, the ban remained in place. Later, the Rahata Agricultural Produce Market Committee, guided by social activist Rajendra Pipada and ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Sujay Vikhe Patil, filed a petition with the Aurangabad bench of the High Court.

The court has now lifted the ban, allowing the offering of garlands and flowers at the temple. In response, the Sai Sansthan administration has implemented new rules, and the procession of garlands and flowers to the temple has resumed from today.