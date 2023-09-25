Shiv Sena (UBT) demand police to register case against tree felling in Ambad MIDC

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Sept 23

More than 100 big trees were cut down on the open plot reserved in front of Kimplas Company in Ambad Industrial Estate. Therefore, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has demanded to file criminal charges against the plot developer, contractor, and others who felled the trees.

The vacant land in Ambad Industrial Estate has been reserved by the government for tree plantation. Despite this, old big trees have been routinely felled here for the last several years. Hence, the office-bearer of Shiv Sena (UBT) Sharad Datir demands to file a case against all those involved in the tree felling.

The concerned open plot was reserved for tree plantation. The plot itself consisted of more than 20 to 25 years old Nilgiri, Banyan, Gulmohar, Acacia, and other big trees that were felled, allegedly with the permission of the officials. Factories in Ambad Industrial Estate have caused massive air and water pollution. With the felling of big trees, they have just taken away the citizens’ and workers’ supply of pure oxygen. There are more than four lakh workers in the factories and more than 50,000 citizens are living near the industrial area.

The District Coordinator of Shiv Sena (UBT) Manda Datir and Sharad Datir have demanded that open space reservation for tree plantation should not be changed and given to entrepreneurs. Also, tree felling should be stopped permanently and cases should be filed against MIDC’s Regional Officers, Executive Engineers, and plot developers.

Quote-

Unauthorised tree felling has been rampant for the last few months in Ambad Industrial Estate. It is necessary to make a proper inquiry and take action against the concerned.

- Manda Datir

District Women Coordinator

Shiv Sena (UBT)

Photos- 22 Manda Datir, 22 tree, 22 tree 1