Silt Pumping Campaign Boosts Gangapur Dam's Water Capacity

In a significant development, the water capacity of Gangapur Dam has surged by 31.71 crore liters owing to an ongoing silt pumping campaign at Gangavarhe village near the dam. Over the past 18 days, the campaign has seen the extraction of 30,206 cubic meters of silt, facilitated by 2,464 Hiwa trucks and 204 tractors. This concerted effort is slated to continue until June 15. Under the aegis of the Jalsamriddha Nashik Abhiyaan, the campaign receives technical and direct support from the Indian Jain Association, Nashik Manav Seva Foundation, and Art of Living. On the 18th day alone, approximately 2,283 cubic meters of sediment were successfully pumped out. Notably, the extracted silt is distributed free of cost to local farmers, enhancing soil fertility and agricultural productivity.

Evidencing widespread community engagement, major institutions, organizations, and foundations in the city have rallied behind the initiative, extending financial support. This collaborative endeavor is poised to extend to other dams, ponds, and village water bodies across the district. With the campaign slated to run until June, a significant increase in the water capacity of various reservoirs is anticipated. However, the success of this endeavor hinges on active participation from the residents of Nashik. Given the substantial financial requirements of the campaign, an earnest appeal is made to every Nashikkar to contribute as generously as possible. For further details and to register participation, farmers and citizens are urged to contact 744-744-3733 and 744-744-3766 on behalf of Jalsamruddha Nashik Abhiyan 2024.