SPPU’s sub-centre to get two Assistant Registrars

Nashik, Sep 30

There was a demand for the appointment of an Assistant Registrar for the Nashik and Ahmednagar sub-centre of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The demand has proved fruitful as the university has published an advertisement for the two posts of Assistant Registrar for the sub-centre. The appointments will be for five years only.

It is said in the advertisement published on September 26, that the non-teaching posts are eligible to be filled by deputation from the teachers and non-teaching staff who are working at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The posts will be filled through the university funds. Those who are working in colleges and institutions affiliated to the university, and who fulfil the criteria regarding educational qualifications and experience of the respective posts, can apply online. The posts will be for a fixed period on a contract basis.

The online applications have been invited from September 26, 2023, to October 10, 2023.

According to the member of the management council of SPPU Sagar Vaidya, the proposal for recruitment was approved during the meeting held on May 18. Follow-up was being made for the appointments of the Assistant Registrars for several days.

Earlier, it was demanded by Vaidya that the construction of the sub-centre of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) at Shivnai (Dindori) should be expanded by adding 7000 square feet to the ongoing construction. He has also submitted a proposal to the Vice-Chancellor regarding the same.

As per All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) rules, if the university wants to move to this new self-owned campus in Shivanai, apart from the ongoing construction, there will be a need for additional facilities like classrooms, computer room, library, auditorium, cafeteria, and others. Therefore, increased construction was indicated. In addition, the road to reach the campus, internal roads in the campus, protective wall, main entrance work, electrification, and furniture were discussed.

Currently, Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Executive MBA courses are conducted in the Cidco campus of the Nashik sub-centre and its capacity is 120 students. In the next academic year, 2023-24, it is proposed to start a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), research centre, and some other courses and the number of students on the campus is likely to go up to 400.