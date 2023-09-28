Three members of family injured in blast

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Sep 27

Three members in a family were injured in a blast at Uttam Nagar on Wednesday, September 27 morning. The blast happened in a freak incident, when a senior citizen was attempting to light the gas burner; some leaked gas caught fire causing a huge explosion. The sound of this explosion shook the entire surrounding, with such fierce intensity that the windows of neighbouring houses broke. Three persons in the family have been seriously injured in this accident.

The incident occurred in the Jagtap household in 'Tulja Niwas' at Sarveshwar Mahadev Chowk in Uttam Nagar. On Wednesday, September 27 morning, the old lady of the house went to the kitchen to start the fire by turning the gas knob on. As she couldn’t find the lighter, she began looking for it, forgetting that the burner knob had been turned on. On not finding the lighter, she lit a matchstick, which caught fire on the gas that had been leaking through the open knob, causing an explosion.

Tushar Pandit Jagtap (35), his father-in-law Balkrushna Tulshiram Sutar (65), and Tushar's mother Shobha Pandit Jagtap (60) were found injured.

Hearing the explosion and screams from people in the house, bystanders and neighbours rushed to help. The fire was extinguished and the injured have been shifted to a private hospital. Medical officials said that the injured Tushar's condition is critical.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Ambad police rushed to the spot and inspected it. When Panchnama was conducted at the spot, it was found that the explosion was not of a gas cylinder but of a mobile phone. The preliminary guess is that the intensity of the explosion may have increased due to the accumulation of gas in the air in the house. The news of the explosion of a charging mobile had spread like the wind, but police say that the charging mobile was found in good condition. More investigation is being done by Ambad Police.

Bottles of body spray also burst

Bottles of body spray placed by the window have also exploded. This increased the intensity of the explosion. Residents said that the blast was so violent that the windshields of four-wheelers parked outside the house were shattered.

