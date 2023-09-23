Tradition of Ek Gaon Ek Ganpati continues

Lokmat News Network

Eklahare, SEP 22

Devotees at the Nashik Thermal Power Station Colony in Eklahare have been implementing Ek Gaon Ek Ganpati (One Village One Ganpati) initiative for over 30 years.

A new executive committee is formed every year, which organises various programmes and activities such as health check-ups, entertainment shows, and games for everyone. It also hosts events where well-known figures from Maharashtra, including singers, artists, athletes, educators, and intellectuals, deliver speeches and converse with devotees. Celebrities like Ram Nagarkar, Nilu Phule, Ashok Saraf, Nivedita Saraf, Prashant Damle, Surekha Punekar, Megha Ghadge, Bhau Kadam, and many others have attended these events.

This is the 53rd year of Ganesh Utsav celebration here. Praful Bhadane, Dhanaji Kardile, Hemant Mahale, Sandip Kapse, Mahesh Salunkhe, Sachin Ghuge, Anup Patil, Prasad Digraskarand others are part of the committee.

The installation of this year's Ganesh idol and the first puja was done by Superintending Engineer Pravin Gosavi. Present at the event were Nivrutti Kondavale, Haribhau Aher, Narendra Khairnar, Rajesh Kale, Mukesh Pavale, Vaibhav Ghuge, along with others.