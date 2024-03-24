Truck terminal to be developed adjacent to bus depot

Nashik, Mar 16

The issue of Adgaon Truck Terminal has been resolved after the successful mediation of the State Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan. Mahajan has directed the commissioner of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Dr Ashok Karanjkar to develop a truck terminal at the site adjacent to the bus depot, being developed by the civic body itself. The NMC will provide additional space for the truck terminal. Nashik District Transport Association thanked Minister Girish Mahajan for this decision.

Union minister Dr Bharati Pawar, MLA Devyani Farande, MLA Seema Hiray, MLA Rahul Dhikale, city president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Prashant Jadhav, president of Nashik District Transport Association President Rajendra Phad, Office bearer Subhash Jangda were present at the meeting when office bearers of Nashik District Transport Association met Mahajan.

Info

After the intervention of Girish Mahajan, Nashik District Transport Association officials clarified that they will not obstruct the work of the bus depot, and as per Mahajan's suggestion, a meeting has been organised in the NMC commissioner's office to discuss with the officials of Nashik District Transport Association on Monday, March 18.