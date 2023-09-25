When will road be repaired? ask villagers and commuters

Lokmat News Network

Yeola, SEP 23

The road connecting Manori and Khadkimala in Yeola is in a deplorable state. This one-and-half kilometre stretch of road is full of potholes. The concretisation and repair work of this road has been pending for 25 years now.

It has become extremely difficult for two- and four-wheeler drivers to manoeuvre their vehicles on this road. Residents in the nearby areas have alleged that the Public Works Department has turned a blind eye to this road. Thus, local people have been filling potholes during the monsoon with their money for a few years now.

Farmers in the area need to take their agricultural produce to the Yeola market committee via the Manori-Khadkimala road for auction. They face extreme inconvenience during their journey. Similarly, the road between Manori and Devgaon Phata, a stretch of six to seven kilometres, has deteriorated significantly. Many small and big accidents have taken place here in the recent past.

Residents and commuters have demanded that the administration look into this matter immediately and take positive steps.