Yellow Alert in Nashik: Scattered Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Over Next Two Days

The Meteorological Department has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Nashik for the next two days, warning of scattered rain, thunder, and lightning in the city and across the district.

In the last 24 hours, Nashik city and nearby areas have received 18.1 mm of rainfall. On Sunday, the city experienced heavy monsoon rain, recording 42 mm of rainfall in just one hour. Since then, light to moderate showers have continued. On Monday, light rain fell throughout the day, while on Tuesday, there was less rainfall with a mix of sunshine in the afternoon and cloudy skies with light showers until 1 pm.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy monsoon showers may occur over the next two days. Along with rain, wind speeds could reach 40 to 50 kilometers per hour during this period. In total, the city has received 145 mm of rainfall over the past 17 days since the monsoon began.

Citizens are advised to stay alert, especially in areas prone to waterlogging and strong winds. The administration is closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety.