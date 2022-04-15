1 dead in Delhi's Jamia Nagar eatery fire

A mechanic who was injured in an explosion at an eatery in Jamia Nagar area in the national capital on Thursday succumbed to his injuries in hospital, his family said.

Thirteen people were injured, with six of them sustaining serious injuries after an air conditioner exploded in the fast-food restaurant around 3 pm triggering a fire.

The deceased identified as Nadeem, a mechanic was among the injured who were admitted to the nearby Holy Family hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of South East division, Esha Pandey said that "An AC compressor exploded in Waffle Mania restaurant at Okhla. The injured have been identified as Danish alias Munna, Nadeem, Ajju, Saan Mohd, Bijay and Ikra. The hospital has given a discharge to Ikra while the other four are still under treatment in the hospital."

Nadeem's uncle Mehmood told ANI, "I got information about the blast at 5.30 pm and arrived at the hospital by 6 pm but doctors could not save Nadeem. He was employed elsewhere when he received a call today and arrived at the restaurant where he was repairing the air conditioner when the mishap took place. Nadeem was the sole support for his parents."

Mohammad Zubair, who was passing by the eatery said that the blast was so strong that one person was thrown out of the basement. "One woman who was passing by sustained injuries and another boy was also severely injured. He kept asking for his mother. I helped in getting all the injured to hospital," Zubair said.

Meanwhile, the fire department officials said that the fire at the site had been completely doused.

( With inputs from ANI )

