1 die, many injured as bus falls into ditch in Kerala's Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 12 A passenger died while several others were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fell into a ditch in Kerala's Idukki district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeevan (33). Of the injured, the condition of five is stated to be critical. The injured are undergoing treatment at a private medical college at Thodupuzha and government Taluk hospital, Thodupuzha.

According to police, the bus which was en route to Munnar from Ernakulam, was overtaking another vehicle when it fell into the ditch after one of its tyres burst. However, it did not fall into a deep gorge below as it halted after hitting a tree.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor