1 killed, 10 injured in road accident due to heavy fog in Uttar Pradesh
By ANI | Published: December 20, 2022 08:50 AM 2022-12-20T08:50:20+5:30 2022-12-20T14:25:02+5:30
One person is reportedly killed and at least 10 people are injured in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar when ...
One person is reportedly killed and at least 10 people are injured in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar when a bus collided with a container vehicle due to heavy fog in Dankaur area early Tuesday, police said.
The bus was carrying 60 passengers. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app