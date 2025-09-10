10 Jaleshwar jail escapees nabbed on Indo-Nepal border by SSB

Patna, Sep 10 Following the massive jailbreak in Jaleshwar prison in Mahottari district of Nepal, security forces on the Indo-Nepal border arrested 10 prisoners who had been on the run, late on Tuesday night.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) caught the escaped jailbirds while they were attempting to sneak into India. All were handed over to Bhitha and Sursand police stations in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

According to Bhitha SHO Manoj Kumar, the arrested people include 6 Nepalese nationals, Ramgulam Mahato, a resident of Mukhiyapatti Musaharniya, Dhanusha, Vinod Rai of Hasanpur Nagarpalika, Aurahi, Siraha, Mojahid Ansari of Dhirapur, Mahottari, Surendra Sah Sonar, a native of Khutta Pipradhi, Loharpatti, Indresh Mandal, a resident of Kurtha, Dhanusha, and Krishna Kumar Mahato, a native of Yadukaha, Dhanusha.

This also included two Indian citizens identified as Mohan Kumar, a native of Hajipur, Vaishali district, and Guddu Kumar, a resident of Parsauni Khem, Motihari.

Meanwhile, Sursand SHO Dhananjay Kumar Pandey confirmed that two others were detained from his area and were identified as Riyaz Dafali, a resident of Ward-1, Jaleshwar, Nepal and Rajesh Tamang of Hethauda, Ward-3, Nepal.

“All detainees are undertrials and are currently in custody. Further action will be taken as per the instructions of senior officials,” Pandey said.

On Tuesday, chaos erupted in Jaleshwar Jail when 576 out of 577 inmates escaped, leaving only one prisoner in the custody of the Armed Police Force of Nepal.

Some of the fugitives tried to enter India through porous border routes, but were stopped by the tightened surveillance of SSB patrols.

Authorities in both countries remain on high alert, with curfew imposed in the Mahottari district following the unrest in Nepal.

The ongoing unrest in Nepal has spiralled into chaos, with protests over corruption cases and the social media ban turning violent across the country.

What began as a protest against corruption and restrictions on social media has now spread from Kathmandu to rural districts.

Demonstrators have set fire to the Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the Supreme Court.

The residences of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, former PM Prachanda, and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak were also attacked and vandalised by angry mobs.

Despite the government’s decision to lift the social media ban on Monday night, protesters remain furious, demanding accountability for the deaths of 19 civilians during the clashes.

