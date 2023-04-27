10 people of Uttarakhand reach Delhi from Sudan under operation Kaveri

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 27 : As many as 10 people belonging to Uttarakhand were among the 360 Indians, who were stranded in war-hit Sudan, and brought back to India under the government's 'Operation Kaveri', officials informed on Thursday.

On reaching the national capital the people were received by the Resident Commissioner of Uttarakhand Ajay Mishra and Assistant Protocol Officer Amar Bisht.

"Due to the crisis and circumstances arising in Sudan, Indian citizens stranded in Sudan are being brought to India under "Operation Kaveri". On Wednesday night, 10 people from Uttarakhand were also brought back on a flight to India. On reaching New Delhi, these 10 people were received by the Resident Commissioner of Uttarakhand Ajay Mishra and Assistant Protocol Officer Shri Amar Bisht," read an official release.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The government is committed to bringing back Indian citizens stranded in Sudan."

He said that the State Government is in constant touch with the Central Government.

Earlier, the fifth batch of 297 stranded Indians departed from Port Sudan for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia by INS Teg.

"#OperationKaveri INS Teg departs from Port Sudan with 297 passengers. This is the fifth batch of stranded Indians enroute to Jeddah," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Earlier on late Wednesday, the MEA informed about the fourth batch of 136 stranded Indians that left Port Sudan for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia onboard an IAF C-130J aircraft.

"#OperationKaveri continues. 4th batch of stranded Indians departs from Port Sudan for Jeddah. IAF C-130J takes off with 136 passengers on board," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

India launched "Operation Kaveri" to bring back stranded Indians from the war-torn country.

Indian Navy's INS Teg on Tuesday joined 'Operation Kaveri' to further facilitate the ongoing evacuation of Indians stranded in Sudan. The frigate on Tuesday arrived at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians, a senior MEA official said.

"INS Teg joins #OperationKaveri. Arrives at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday.

"Will boost ongoing evacuation efforts by Embassy Camp Office at Port Sudan," Bagchi added.INS Teg is the fourth Talwar-class frigate constructed for the Indian Navy.

In a recent development, warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday after the US and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce while countries are engaged in evacuating their citizens from the country.

