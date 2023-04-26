10 security personnel, driver killed in Maoist IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Ten personnel of Chhattisgarh's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in were killed in a Naxal attack on Wednesday. Security personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) had gone to Dantewada's Aranpur area after getting inputs of presence of Naxalites there.

They were on anti-Maoist operations in the area.While returning from the area, the vehicle of the DRG forces became the target of an improvised explosive device (IED) attack by the Maoists. Explosives had been planted on the road the vehicle had taken for its return. Ten personnel of the DRG force and the driver of the vehicle were killed in the IED blast by Naxals. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chhatisgarh chief minister and sought details of the attack. Amit Shah also assured Centre's full support to Chhattisgarh government in the matter.