100 schoolchildren from Bihar hospitalised after snake found in mid-day

All hell broke loose in a government school in Bihar after a snake was found in the mid-day meal served to children on Saturday. The incident took place at a government school in Forbesganj of Araria district. 100 children fell sick after eating the food and were admitted to a hospital in Forbesganj for treatment.

According to reports, the children were being served ‘khichdi’ prepared by an NGO during the mid-day meal when a snake was found in one of the plates. As soon as the news spread in the school, the distribution of food was stopped. However, the students who had already eaten began vomiting and were immediately rushed to the Forbesganj hospital.Senior officers including the SDM, the SDO and the DSP reached the spot to take stock of the situation. An investigation into the incident is underway. Meanwhile, officials from the education department and the DEO reached the hospital to meet with the children. The officials also visited the school and spoke with teachers and staff.“We have complained several times to the NGO about the quality of mid-day meals, but they don’t listen,” alleged school teachers.“We don’t know how the dead snake was found in the mid-day meal,” said an official from the NGO without disclosing his identity.