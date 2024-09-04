‘10,000 Insurgents Surrendered’: Amit Shah As NLFT and ATTF Sign Tripura Peace Deal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured militant organisations National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) to follow the peace agreement signed with them by every word. The peace deal was signed between the Narendra Modi-led Centre and Tripura government with NLFT and ATTF on Wednesday, September 4.

So far, around 10,000 insurgents have surrendered, given up weapons and joined the mainstream...Today, with the surrender of and agreement with NLFT and ATTF, more than around 328 armed cadres will join the mainstream," Amit Shah said. Shah said that 328 insurgents are set to lay down their guns and reintegrate into mainstream society.

#WATCH | Delhi: After the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement, between Govt of India, Govt of Tripura, NLFT and ATTF, HM Amit Shah says, "This agreement is the 12th for the northeast and 3rd related to Tripura. So far around 10,000 insurgents have surrendered, given up… pic.twitter.com/vVncMVtVbs — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2024

Addressing the people, Shah stated, "This agreement is the 12th for the northeast and 3rd related to Tripura. So far around 10,000 insurgents have surrendered, given up weapons and joined the mainstream...Today, with the surrender of and agreement with NLFT and ATTF, more than around 328 armed cadres will join the mainstream."

Rs 250 crore has been sanctioned for the development of areas impacted by the operations of the ATTF and NLFT with a focus on regions predominantly inhabited by tribal communities. Amit Shah credited PM Narendra Modi for his vision and capability which has led to the development of northeastern states.