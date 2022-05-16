105-year-old man fulfilled his last wish exactly 30 minutes before his death

Varun Sahu (105), a resident of Partapur village in Belahi of Hazaribagh Panchayat in Jharkhand, said goodbye to the world by voting 30 minutes before he died. Varun Sahu's last wish of his life was to die at home half an hour after the polls. To fulfill the duty of a responsible citizen, Varun Sahu voted in the Panchayat elections before he breathed his last.

Social activist Gajadhar Prasad said that he had already told his family about his last wish to vote. Varun Sahu, 105, cast his vote at booth number 256 of Belahi Panchayat and after returning home, he breathed his last at 3:20 pm. Before his death, he said, "I am fortunate that even at this age, I was able to ensure my participation in democracy." The children have a vegetable business in Mumbai. Varun Sahu had said at his house that his last wish was for me to go to the polls.

Varun Sahu was ill for a long time, but he died when his last wish was fulfilled. Varun had been insisting on going to the polls since Saturday morning. Both the boys were with him at the time. Varun was taken to the polling station at 2.45 pm. This time he sat in the car and voted. After that he returned home and in half an hour he said goodbye to the world.