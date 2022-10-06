11 cases of gold seizures of 121 kg in Sept 2022 by DRI in North East Corridor

The recent gold seizures in the North East by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) indicate a spurt in the smuggling of gold through the NE borders of Bangladesh and Myanmar, said the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

While the porous borders have been used for smuggling in the past, 11 cases of gold seizures of 121 kg in September 2022 alone show that the NE corridor is still extensively being used by smugglers deploying ingenious ways of concealment, read the press statement by the Ministry of Finance.

Acting on specific intelligence and in three coordinated interceptions at Patna, Delhi and Mumbai, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 65.46 kg of foreign-origin gold worth Rs 33.40 crore. The gold was consigned from Aizwal to Mumbai in domestic courier consignment. The gold was concealed in gunny bags declared as clothes, as per the statement.

In yet another case of smuggling through the same route, the DRI seized another big haul of smuggled foreign origin gold weighing approximately 23.23 kg and valued at Rs.11.65 crore (approx.) which was being smuggled from Myanmar.

Specific intelligence indicated that a substantial quantity of foreign-origin gold will be attempted to be smuggled from Champhai-Aizawl, Mizoram to Kolkata, West Bengal by carrying/concealing them in the vehicle.

To interdict the contraband, coordinated action was undertaken on September 28-29 2022. The DRI officers mounted surveillance on the highway connecting Siliguri - Guwahati. Four passengers travelling in two suspect vehicles were identified and intercepted. After thorough rummaging of the two vehicles over a period of two days, 23.23 Kg gold concealed in the vehicle body in the form of 21 cylindrical pieces, was recovered.

The gold in this case was cast in order to fit in the specifically made cavity inside the cross-member metal pipe connecting the right and left rails of chassis behind the rear wheels and suspension in both vehicles. The recovered gold had been smuggled into India from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar border in Mizoram. Four persons have been arrested in the instant case so far.

In another 9 cases in the month, DRI recovered and seized 27 kg of smuggled gold from various carriers coming from the North-Eastern part of the country to the rest of the country. These series of detections have helped unearth a novel modus operandi of smuggling foreign-origin gold into India from the North-Eastern part of the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor