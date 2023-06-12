11 injured in road accident in J&K's Poonch

By IANS | Published: June 12, 2023

Jammu, June 12 Eleven people were injured in a road accident in J&K's Poonch district on Monday, officials

11 injured in road accident in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, June 12 Eleven people were injured in a road accident in J&K's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

Officials said that a vehicle went out of the driver's control and plunged into a rivulet in Mendhar area of Poonch.

