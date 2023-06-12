11 injured in road accident in J&K's Poonch
By IANS | Published: June 12, 2023 07:15 PM 2023-06-12T19:15:08+5:30 2023-06-12T19:30:18+5:30
Jammu, June 12 Eleven people were injured in a road accident in J&K's Poonch district on Monday, officials ...
Jammu, June 12 Eleven people were injured in a road accident in J&K's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.
Officials said that a vehicle went out of the driver's control and plunged into a rivulet in Mendhar area of Poonch.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app